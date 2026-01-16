Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Gallery Night, Boat Show, JanBoree, Brrr...Garden

Wisconsin's winter weekend offers art gallery hopping, boat shows and festival fun across our southeastern communities.

Gallery hoppers can enjoy local art, exhibits and interactive spaces Friday and Saturday across the Third Ward, Walker's Point and East Town neighborhoods.

Boating enthusiasts won't want to miss the 2026 Milwaukee Boat Show at the Wisconsin Expo Center in West Allis. One of Wisconsin's largest indoor boating expos runs through Sunday, featuring more than 300 boats, marine products and demonstrations. The event appeals to both serious boating enthusiasts and families looking for weekend fun.

Winter festival lovers can head to Waukesha for the 41st JanBoree Festival, which kicks off Saturday with activities for all ages across the city celebrating winter fun.

For those seeking a unique winter experience, Racine Zoo hosts Brrr…Garden Saturday. The winter beer and food experience features food trucks, craft brews and chilling views of Lake Michigan.

