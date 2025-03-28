Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bucks games, an ABBA dance party, free MPM admission, and more!

This weekend in southeastern Wisconsin is jam-packed with exciting activities for everyone. Whether you're cheering on the Bucks, exploring the wonders of nature, getting tips for your home and garden, or dancing the night away, there's no shortage of fun to be had.

So grab your family and friends, and make the most of the weekend ahead!

Milwaukee Bucks Home Games

When: Friday, March 3, and Sunday, March 5

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks are back at home this weekend and ready to take on the New York Knicks on Friday and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. It's a perfect opportunity to catch the excitement of NBA basketball. Tickets for both games are still available, so grab yours before they’re gone! Purchase Tickets Here

Creepy Crawly Day at the Milwaukee Public Museum

When: Saturday, March 4

Where: Milwaukee Public Museum

Bring the kids (ages 5 and under get in free!) to the Milwaukee Public Museum this Saturday for Creepy Crawly Day. Celebrate spring with this fun-filled day centered around the fascinating world of bugs.

There will be critters to hold, arts and crafts, and plenty of educational activities to engage young minds. Don’t miss this opportunity for some hands-on learning and exploration!

Learn More About Creepy Crawly Day

Milwaukee Home and Garden Show

When: March 3-5

Where: Wisconsin State Fair Park

Spring is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare than by attending the Milwaukee Home and Garden Show? Celebrating its 99th year, this event is the nation’s longest-running home and garden show, featuring more than 350 exhibitors ready to share the latest tips and trends for your home and garden.

Plus, check out the show’s website for a coupon to save $2 on admission!

Find Out More

ABBA Dance Party at The Cooperage

When: Saturday, March 4, 9 PM

Where: The Cooperage, Milwaukee

Get ready to groove at the Gimme Gimme Gimme Disco! dance party this Saturday night at The Cooperage. Don your best bell-bottoms and prepare to dance to ABBA’s greatest hits along with other classic tunes from the ’70s and ’80s. This is sure to be a night of fun and nostalgia you won’t want to miss. Tickets start at just $17. Get Your Tickets Here

