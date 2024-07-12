Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bastille Days, 75th Diamond Jubilee Festival, Frida Fest and More

Posted at 6:48 AM, Jul 12, 2024

MILWAUKEE — We're going to see some hot, muggy weather this weekend, but don't let that stop you from enjoying all southeast Wisconsin has to offer! Check out Adriana's full list of fun things to do for the whole family.

FRIDAY
Bastille Days
7/11-7/14
520 E Wells St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bastille Days - West
Vilet St between 57- 60th
Milwaukee, Wi

Cirque Italia Water Circus
7/11-7/14
5300 S 76th St,
Greendale, WI 53129

Bike+ STEAM Fest
4000 West Galena Street
Milwaukee, WI 53208

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: The LoveMonkeys
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217

Dominic Days Festival
18255 W Capitol Dr,
Brookfield, WI 53045

Kern Park River Clean Up
3614 N Humboldt Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53212

75th Diamond Jubilee Festival
July 12-13-14
Columbus Park
2003 54th Street
Kenosha, WI 53140

SATURDAY
Grupo Firme
Henry Maier Festival Park
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
100 North Harbor Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53202

6th Annual Riverwest Food Truck Rally
811 E Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Frida Fest
4511 S 6th St,
Milwaukee, WI 53221

Salmon-a-rama
Jack's Charter Service
1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

3rd Annual Share The Vibes Music & Technology Festival
The Pabst Theater
144 E Wells St , Milwaukee, WI 53202

Whitefish Bay Art Fest
7/13- 7/14
401 East Silver Spring Drive
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

SUNDAY
Cedarburg Maxwell Street Days
W65N796 Washington Ave
Cedarburg, WI 53012

Free Day at Milwaukee Art Museum
Museum admission is free Sun, July 14, and Tues–Sat, July 16–20
700 N. Art Museum Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

