Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bastille Days, 75th Diamond Jubilee Festival, Frida Fest and More

MILWAUKEE — We're going to see some hot, muggy weather this weekend, but don't let that stop you from enjoying all southeast Wisconsin has to offer! Check out Adriana's full list of fun things to do for the whole family.

FRIDAY

Bastille Days

7/11-7/14

520 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bastille Days - West

Vilet St between 57- 60th

Milwaukee, Wi

Cirque Italia Water Circus

7/11-7/14

5300 S 76th St,

Greendale, WI 53129

Bike+ STEAM Fest

4000 West Galena Street

Milwaukee, WI 53208

BAYSHORE Sounds of Summer: The LoveMonkeys

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Dominic Days Festival

18255 W Capitol Dr,

Brookfield, WI 53045

Kern Park River Clean Up

3614 N Humboldt Blvd

Milwaukee, WI 53212

75th Diamond Jubilee Festival

July 12-13-14

Columbus Park

2003 54th Street

Kenosha, WI 53140

Watch: Adriana's full list of fun events in southeast Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bastille Days, and 75th Diamond Jubilee Festival

SATURDAY

Grupo Firme

Henry Maier Festival Park

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

100 North Harbor Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53202

6th Annual Riverwest Food Truck Rally

811 E Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Frida Fest

4511 S 6th St,

Milwaukee, WI 53221

Salmon-a-rama

Jack's Charter Service

1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

3rd Annual Share The Vibes Music & Technology Festival

The Pabst Theater

144 E Wells St , Milwaukee, WI 53202

Whitefish Bay Art Fest

7/13- 7/14

401 East Silver Spring Drive

Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

SUNDAY

Cedarburg Maxwell Street Days

W65N796 Washington Ave

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Free Day at Milwaukee Art Museum

Museum admission is free Sun, July 14, and Tues–Sat, July 16–20

700 N. Art Museum Dr.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

