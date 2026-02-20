Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: ABBA & Prince tribute bands, Comic-Con and comedy

Wisconsin residents have plenty of entertainment options this weekend, from professional sports to comedy shows and winter festivals.

The Milwaukee Bucks will host HBCU Night on Sunday when they face the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum, celebrating historically Black colleges and universities.

Comedy fans can catch Chelsea Handler's "High and Mighty" tour at the Pabst Theater Friday night. The venue will also feature two tribute shows this weekend: The Prince Experience on Saturday at 8 p.m. and MANIA: The ABBA Tribute Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Comic book enthusiasts can explore Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park's Exposition Center, which features more than 200 tables of vendors, artists and creators.

Hockey fans can watch the Admirals play at UWM Panther Arena on Friday and Saturday. The Gin Blossoms will perform after Saturday night's game.

Racing enthusiasts can attend Flat Out Friday's 10th anniversary celebration at Fiserv Forum, featuring high-speed indoor flat track racing.

For outdoor winter activities, families can visit the Cedarburg Winter Festival or the Kenosha Public February Market.

