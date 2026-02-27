There is plenty happening across southeast Wisconsin this weekend. Here is a look at what is going on.

Wisconsin Weekend: Bucks, Bloody Marys, Kenosha Restaurant Week and more

Kenosha Restaurant Week

Kenosha Restaurant Week is underway and runs through March 1, with more than 80 restaurants participating this year. It is a chance to try somewhere new or revisit a favorite local spot.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks tonight at Fiserv Forum. Tomorrow afternoon, Elevation Nights brings a large-scale worship event to the arena.

St. Practice Day Stout Fest

If you are looking to get a head start on St. Patrick's Day, St. Practice Day Stout Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at MobCraft Beer.

Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary Competition

On Sunday, 3rd Street Market Hall hosts Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary Competition.

Frank Caliendo at Milwaukee Improv

Waukesha South High School graduate and comedian Frank Caliendo takes the stage at Milwaukee Improv on Saturday and Sunday.

Landmark Live grand opening

Friday night, Rainbow Kitten Surprise opens Landmark Live, the brand-new venue next to Fiserv Forum.

