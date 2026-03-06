Wisconsin Weekend: Anime Milwaukee, Shamrock Shuffle, Family Free Day at the zoo and more

Here is a look at some of the biggest events happening around the city and state this weekend:

Anime Milwaukee

One of the biggest events of the weekend is Anime Milwaukee, running through Sunday at the Baird Center and Hilton Milwaukee. The event brings thousands of fans together for cosplay, gaming and pop-culture panels.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Sports Show returns to State Fair Park through Sunday, featuring fishing ponds, hunting and outdoor gear, and lumberjack shows.

Watch: Kidd O'Shea breaks down this weekend's top events:

Wisconsin Weekend: Anime Milwaukee, Shamrock Shuffle, Free Day at the zoo, more

Shamrock Shuffle

The Shamrock Shuffle is Saturday, a St. Patrick's-themed bar crawl taking over entertainment districts across downtown Milwaukee.

Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Saturday is also Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo, where admission is free for visitors all day. Parking fees still apply.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Peter Pan & Wendy is live on stage at the Marcus Performing Arts Center through March 22.

Milwaukee Admirals

The Milwaukee Admirals are in town tonight at Panther Arena, with the UW Badger Band performing after the game. The Admirals are also home Saturday, with a postgame Dropkick Murphys concert following that game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

