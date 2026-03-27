Wisconsin Weekend: Admirals, Bucks, Brewers and 80's music

Milwaukee offers a variety of sports and entertainment events this weekend, featuring home games for the Admirals, Bucks, and Brewers, along with 1980s-themed music and dancing.

The Milwaukee Admirals are back at Panther Arena tonight and tomorrow as they keep up their playoff push.

The Bucks are home at Fiserv Forum this weekend, hosting the Spurs tomorrow and the Clippers on Sunday.

WATCH: What are your weekend plans?

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At American Family Field, the Brewers take on the White Sox Saturday and Sunday. Fans attending tomorrow can score an American Family Field replica giveaway.

If music is more your thing, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is turning back the clock with “Decades: Back to the ’80s” at the Bradley Symphony Center. The performance features hits from stars like Madonna, Huey Lewis, Elton John, Cyndi Lauper, and Whitney Houston.

For those wanting to dress the part, the Muskego FabHouse is hosting an ’80s-themed dance for singles 45 and older.

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