Wisconsin Ukrainians host benefit concert for Ukraine as war with Russia nears four years

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. hosted "Unbroken – A Benefit Concert for Ukraine" at Saint Robert Catholic Church, marking nearly four years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Nearly 200 people gathered in solidarity to honor the resilience of the Ukrainian people and those defending their homeland.

Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. Attendees at Unbroken - A Benefit Concert for Ukraine at Saint Robert Catholic Church in Shorewood on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026.

As part of the event, Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. presented a $2,000 donation to Revived Soldiers Ukraine to support life-changing medical care and prosthetics for Ukrainian defenders who have lost limbs in the war.

“Some suggest Ukraine should be grateful for support," Halyna Salapata, the president of Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc., said.

"But as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said, it is the free world that should be grateful to Ukraine — grateful to the soldiers defending not only their homes, but the safety and stability of Europe and the democratic world.”

The benefit concert featured Ukrainian performers, church choirs and a special vocal performance by a Ukrainian veteran.

Guests also got to see a presentation of traditional Ukrainian women’s clothing representing various regions of Ukraine.

Wisconsin Ukrainians, Inc. says Saturday's gathering served not only as a cultural event, but as a clear statement that the war is not over and Ukraine is not forgotten.

