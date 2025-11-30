Wisconsin National Guard honors 400 members ahead of year-long deployment overseas

MILWAUKEE — The Baird Center was packed full of Wisconsin National Guard members, their friends and family on Sunday, as it held a formal deployment send-off ceremony for its 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment.

This ceremony marked the departure of more than 400 Wisconsin National Guard soldiers on deployment to the Middle East.

“The holiday season is a time when families traditionally gather together, and the fact that these Soldiers are preparing to spend the next year away from their loved ones speaks volumes about their commitment to duty,” Maj. Gen. Matthew Strub, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said.

“We are proud of their professionalism and sacrifice, and we stand with their families as they begin this deployment.”

Gov. Tony Evers was in attendance and spoke about the many ways in which the guard works to safeguard communities in Wisconsin and beyond.

Wisconsin National Guard Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at the Baird Center in Milwaukee during the Wisconsin National Guard's holiday season deployment ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025.

"For nearly two centuries, Wisconsin has relied on its citizen soldiers to protect our community and our nation," Gov. Evers said.

"When our neighbors are facing floods, fires and emergencies, the guard is there. When our nation calls for support overseas, the guard is there. When we look for examples of selfless service and quiet strength, the guard is there."

According to the Wisconsin National Guard, the members of its 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Unit will be deployed in the Middle East for a year.

You can watch the Wisconsin National Guard's livestream video of Sunday's deployment ceremony by clicking here.

