The Wisconsin Humane Society is launching a series of spring campaigns aimed at helping animals find homes, supporting families, and raising funds for lifesaving care.

Wisconsin Humane Society Launches Spring Campaigns to Help Animals in Need

Spring adoption campaign

WHS says it urgently needs dog adopters and foster parents. As part of its spring adoption campaign, select dogs — referred to as "benchwarmers" — are available through a "Name Your Own Fee" adoption promotion running through March 31. The program is designed to help longer-stay dogs find homes.

Barks & Blooms Spring Break Camp

Children can get involved through the Barks & Blooms Camp, a spring break program that introduces kids to animals while teaching compassion and responsibility. The camp is being offered in Milwaukee, Ozaukee County, and Racine. Organizers say registration is open with spots still available.

Spring Match doubles donations

Supporters looking to contribute can take advantage of the Wisconsin Humane Society's Spring Match campaign. Donations are currently being matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100,000, allowing donors to double the impact of their gifts and help provide care, shelter, and medical treatment for animals in need.

Campaign to help animals in need

Pet Walk returns

The Wisconsin Humane Society's annual Pet Walk, a family-friendly fundraiser benefiting animals in the community, is also returning this spring. The event begins with a 5K run or a one-mile walk, followed by a festival featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, games, and contests. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome, though bringing a pet is not required.

Pet Walk events will take place in Milwaukee, Mequon, and Racine/Kenosha.

Organizers say these programs play a critical role in supporting the thousands of animals the Wisconsin Humane Society cares for each year.

