Wisconsin Humane Society issues urgent plea after 47 cats surrendered from one home

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is asking for the public’s help after what it calls an unprecedented intake of animals, including an unexpected surrender of 47 cats and kittens from a single home.

According to a WHS spokesperson, on Friday alone, 121 cats and kittens came in as surrenders or strays across its locations.

Additionally, the unexpected surrender of 47 cats from a single home at the organization’s Milwaukee Campus resulted in the need to set up emergency housing in office spaces.

“We are in high need of foster parents and adopters to help alleviate our critical space issues,” said Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications. “In addition, this recent surrender of 47 cats is putting a significant strain on our resources, and monetary and supply donations would be deeply appreciated and put to use immediately.”

The organization says it is currently caring for 1,500 animals, including 1,100 felines, which it says represents about 250 more cats in care on a daily basis compared to 2024.

Adoption information

A spokesperson said all adult cat adoption fees are “name your own fee,” and kittens have buddy pricing — adopt two kittens at once and get 50% off the second fee.

Adoption fees include the following:

Spay or neuter surgery

Initial vaccines

Microchip

A certificate for a free vet exam

A starter bag of food

30 days of MetLife Pet Insurance

Adopter perks and discounts from local businesses

10% off your purchase in the Animal Antics Retail Store.

Adoptions are completed same day on a first-come, first-served basis. To learn more about the adoption process, click here.

The WHS Milwaukee Campus is located at 4500 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53208.

Adoption hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

You can also join the adoption waitlist here. Call 414-264-6257 with any questions you may have.

Volunteer to become a foster

To learn more about how to volunteer to become a foster, click here. If you’d like to learn more about how to adopt, click here.

How you can help

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, click here. They are also accepting donations such as cat litter, cat food, special kitten formula for neonatal kittens, and other supplies. You can find their donation wish list here.

