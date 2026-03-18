MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Hundreds of gamers packed into Panther Arena in Milwaukee for the Wisconsin Esports Summit, where players and industry professionals came together to explore how gaming can become more than just a hobby — it can be a career.

Ian Sheeley has been a gamer his entire life. Two years ago, gaming became part of his official job title.

"Everybody that I talk to who's known me since I've been a kid says this is the perfect opportunity for me," Sheeley said.

Sheeley is a full-time esports coach for Waukesha County Technical College and founder of their esports program. He is known as a competitive Super Smash Bros. player and loves to teach and cheer on his team.

"My adrenaline gets going the second the match starts and doesn't end until about 15 minutes after we finish, win or lose, my heart is in it," Sheeley said.

That passion has rubbed off on his students, including Benjamin Collins.

"All of my best friends that I have today I met through the WCTC esports program or at events like this," Collins said.

Collins sees the growing industry as full of opportunity.

"It feels incredible. You know, it's something that I really can make a life out of," Collins said.

This is the 5th Wisconsin Esports Summit. Brandon Tschacher, founder of the Milwaukee Esports Alliance, says the industry has grown into something comparable to traditional sports.

Wisconsin gamers level up, turning esports passion into a profession

"Some people love soccer. Some people like basketball. Esports really is in that realm where folks are going to spend practice hours on it. They're going to have competitive games on it. Many folks earn a living now, in this day and age, on playing video games," Tschacher said.

The esports world offers a range of career paths — from competing as a player to working as a play-by-play announcer to representing teams in other roles — and the field continues to expand as more gamers log on.

"Even if you have never done it, it is so fun to learn about it. It is so fun to just be a part of it," Collins said.

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