Wisconsin dog rescue group seeks help after transport van totaled in crash

WAUWATOSA — Wisconsin Adopt a Golden Retriever, known as WAAGR, connects displaced golden retrievers with new homes across the Midwest. The organization is now struggling to maintain its rescue operations after the van it relied on for nearly all of its dog transports was totaled in a crash.

The van belonged to Cory Corrigan, a WAAGR volunteer and the group's transportation director, who purchased it herself for the nonprofit to use. Corrigan was involved in the accident last month when the vehicle was T-boned. No people or animals were injured, but the van was declared a total loss.

"It was pretty scary," Corrigan said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The van had been central to WAAGR's mission used for nearly all the organization's transports, according to Karen Zausch, president of WAAGR.

"We really cannot do it without her and her van," Zausch said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The vehicle had a long history with the rescue. Corrigan said it had seen countless dogs come through its doors and even witnessed a litter of puppies born in the back.

"A lot of stories, a lot of stories," Corrigan said. She added the van "actually had a litter of puppies born in the back of the van."

Since the accident, WAAGR has been relying on short-term rentals and volunteers' personal vehicles to transport dogs. But those options are not a reliable long-term solution, especially when moving multiple dogs at once.

"It's only sustainable for a short period of time cause at the end of the day we have to get these dogs coming in and coming out," Zausch said.

Without a more permanent solution in the coming weeks, Zausch said the situation could become devastating for the organization and the animals it works to rescue.

"What does this mean for us, we use that van for 99% of the transports," Zausch said.

Corrigan said she remains hopeful the group will find a way forward.

"It'll work out, I'm sure, we'll have a plan," Corrigan said.

WAAGR has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help offset Corrigan's costs as she works to find a replacement vehicle.

Corrigan, who said she has a special connection to the breed she helps rescue, described what keeps her motivated.

"I like all dogs but goldens are just special for me," Corrigan said.

