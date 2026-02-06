Wisconsin DHS investigating confirmed case of measles in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Friday that they are investigating a confirmed case of measles in Milwaukee.

The DHS along with the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) and Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services are investigating a case of measles that was confirmed in a person who was traveling through Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport to Walworth County.

The case is linked to another confirmed case in a different state and comes as the DHS Wisconsin Wastewater Monitoring Program also detected measles in untreated wastewater collected in Walworth County, according to DHS.

Cynthia Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AP This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center.

The person was exposed to the measles in a different state and is not connected to the confirmed measles cases in Dane County and Waukesha County.

Health officials are working to identify and notify those who may have been exposed to the virus and will reach out directly to individuals identified as close contacts to the individual.

According to the DHS, people who have traveled on Flight WN 266 from Phoenix to Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport or those who were traveling through the airport on January 29, 2026 between 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. may have been exposed to the measles.

There are no other known cases of the measles in Walworth County at the moment.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip