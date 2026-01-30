Wisconsin brother and sister shine at Monster Jam Freestyle Mania

Monster Jam roars into Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum this weekend, featuring legendary trucks like Gravedigger and Megalodon alongside a new team competition format that pairs monster trucks with motocross riders for the first time.

Watch: ‘Grave Digger’ on finding their groove as Monster Jam returns to Fiserv Forum this weekend

‘Grave Digger’ on finding their groove as Monster Jam returns to Fiserv Forum this weekend

The current points leader, Team Gravedigger, includes driver Weston Anderson and motocross rider Noah Bakken, who jumped from third to first place last weekend. Anderson will compete in three different competitions, while Bakken handles two events, totaling 15 competitions across three shows.

The new team format pairs monster truck drivers with motocross riders, with each bike designed to look like a monster truck. Local Wisconsin siblings Makayla and Brandon Tulachka from Kewaunee are competing on the circuit.

Monster Jam Wisconsin brother and sister part of Monster Jam at Fiserv Forum as tour debuts new team competition pairing monster trucks with motocross riders.

"They are very, very Wisconsin — very Wisconsin-esque, I'll say," Anderson said. "They're very down-to-earth people. I love them to death."

Watch: JCB Digatron drivers share pro tips ahead of Monster Jam's return to Fiserv Forum

JCB Digatron drivers share pro tips ahead of Monster Jam's return to Fiserv Forum

Anderson praised the Milwaukee venue's dirt conditions, noting that the same dirt from last year will be used again.

"The dirt here is a little bit slick, so we can throw the truck around, drift around, and not have to worry about flipping over," Anderson said. "The dirt we go to each and every weekend is different, each city."

For Bakken, who has never competed at Fiserv Forum before, the venue's size creates opportunities for more entertaining performances.

"Honestly, the bigger the better," Bakken said. "The more room we have, the more entertaining it's going to be, and obviously packed full of Monster Jam fans."

The team competition adds a new dynamic for fans, who can now cheer for both truck and motocross performances simultaneously.

"It's not just me on Team Gravedigger anymore," Anderson said. "They get to cheer on not only me in the truck, but they get to cheer on Noah on the dirt bike too, and that's something we've never had before."

To learn more about Monster Jam, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip