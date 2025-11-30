Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Winter parking regulations begin Monday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Winter parking regulations take effect Monday in the city of Milwaukee and will be enforced through March 1.

No parking is allowed on major thoroughfares and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. A map of affected streets is available on the city of Milwaukee website. Posted signs take precedence; always read street signs for winter parking instructions before you park.

Whenever a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles must follow posted signs and use alternate-side parking citywide between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., where parking is allowed.

Violators may be fined or have their vehicles towed at the owner's expense.

Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight parking permission to park on city streets remain in effect from Dec. 1 to March 1.

