Winter parking regulations begin Monday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Winter parking regulations take effect Monday in the city of Milwaukee and will be enforced through March 1.

No parking is allowed on major thoroughfares and bus routes from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. A map of affected streets is available on the city of Milwaukee website. Posted signs take precedence; always read street signs for winter parking instructions before you park.

Whenever a snow emergency is declared, all vehicles must follow posted signs and use alternate-side parking citywide between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., where parking is allowed.

Violators may be fined or have their vehicles towed at the owner's expense.

Regulations requiring a valid overnight permit or temporary overnight parking permission to park on city streets remain in effect from Dec. 1 to March 1.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip