Why is former MPS director Aisha Carr under investigation?

MILWAUKEE — There still aren't many answers after an MPS board director resigned in the middle of her term.

District 4 Director Aisha Carr ruffled feathers as one of the few directors who was not in favor of the MPS referendum that passed in April.

Her resignation comes as an investigation into her allegedly not living in the district she represents came to light.

Mariam Mackar has been looking for answers since Carr announced her resignation on Wednesday.

According to the records warrant, the investigation timeline into Carr's residency starts near Second Street in Milwaukee. This is the area, that resides in MPS District 5, where Carr lived as she ran to be District 4's representative.

This wasn't a surprise. Carr ran her campaign in 2021 saying that she would move into District 4 if she was elected.

The unsealed search warrant from the District Attorney alleges she did not follow through.

According to that warrant, Carr obtained a new license and reported to MPS that she moved two and half miles away to West Brown street — which is in district four— before officially starting her term.

Investigators say, despite listing this as her new home, Carr was still living and voting at her previous address on Second Street until March 2023.

Records also show Carr moved into her current address inside the district around March of last year.

Mackar stopped by her home and asked if she had anything to say about her resignation or the investigation against her.

"The investigation into your residency, do you have any comment on that?" Mackar asked.

"No, no. I am a resident of the district obviously. But no. No comments," Carr replied.

The unsealed warrant requested Carr's phone location for the past three years to see where she was spending the majority of her time.

It's unclear if that investigation is still ongoing

