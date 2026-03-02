Whitnall Park regular raises access concerns over temporary fence

A Greendale resident is raising concerns about a fence installed at Boerner Botanical Gardens inside Whitnall Park, saying it limits access and creates ADA accessibility challenges during concerts.

Jean Heideman, who said her love for Whitnall Park is part of why she calls Greendale home, said she was caught off guard when she visited last spring.

"When I came last spring and saw the fencing up and that the park was closed I was shocked," Heideman said.

Milwaukee County Parks said it surveyed the public in 2024 through an email list and at summer concerts, and that most respondents supported a fence. Heideman said she was never part of that outreach.

"I never received the survey. I never saw someone conducting the survey when I was there but perhaps it was a night when I wasn't in attendance," Heideman said.

Officials say the fence helps prevent deer damage, reduce vandalism, and address after-hours issues. It will also help fund the gardens.

Heideman believes the fence should be moved behind the patio area to allow people to enjoy the park and to improve ADA accessibility during concerts.

"They have to come down this hill of a sidewalk and hope they have somebody strong enough to push them out onto the lawn and if they need to use the restroom they have to push them back," Heideman said.

Heideman said the county also has a responsibility to the people who fund it.

"I think they also need to be protective of the rights of the taxpayers and residents of the county," Heideman said.

Milwaukee County Parks said plans for a permanent fence are still being developed, with fundraising underway.

