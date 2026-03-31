Whitefish Bay voters are split on $135.6 million school referendum

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Residents in Whitefish Bay have a $135.6 million question to decide on for the upcoming election on April 7.

Voters will decide on a school referendum that would build a new middle school and improve facilities in the district.

The district said the referendum is to replace the middle school and put it next to the high school with about $68 million. The rest of the funds would go toward renovations at the elementary and high school, including updated HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.

The district said for an average home in Whitefish Bay ($685,800) the estimated average school property tax impact would be about $1,783 a year for 21 years.

If the referendum passes, the Veterans Memorial near the high school could also change.

Around Whitefish Bay, yard signs show residents are split on the issue.

One resident reached out to share concerns about the cost.

"This first really came to my attention (when you covered it!) ... When I started talking to neighbors, I met more and more retirees and lifelong residents on fixed incomes who were especially anxious. This is the most expensive per-capita referendum in the state, and it's asking a lot," the resident said.

Alec Granger and Anne Kearney are Whitefish Bay residents with children who graduated in the district. They both want what is best for schools, but differ on how to get there.

"We want people in Whitefish Bay to take a closer look at what's actually being asked of them to vote on April 7," Granger said. "We're not saying no to schools. We're saying no to this referendum, and we're asking for a more balanced solution that meets the requirements of our schools and our community."

Granger worries about the tax impact and wants more focus on classrooms and teacher pay.

"There's a lot of people that can afford that in Whitefish Bay, but there's a significant number of people on fixed income, young families and people who work for the village that can't, and if we want to make our community more accessible, this is not the right way to do it," Granger said.

A petition has been started by residents who oppose the referendum.

Kearney supports the measure.

"I do support the referendum. I think our schools are vital," Kearney said."We have terrific teachers, but it would be nice to give them an infrastructure that really supports the work that they do."

Kearny used to be a school board member. She said the maintenance is necessary and it's an investment that will pay off in the future.

"It is a lot, but the rewards, the investment is going to also, I think, pay even more dividends," Kearney said. "It's an older building not set up for middle school, and there are some pretty significant things that need to be fixed."

April 7 is the last day to vote.

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