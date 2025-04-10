WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Imagine being on vacation, enjoying a peaceful getaway, only to receive a phone call that no one ever wants to hear: your home has been broken into. That’s exactly what happened to Steve Kappes family of Whitefish Bay last week. Thanks to a multi-agency investigation, the treasured family items that were taken are now on their way back.

It was supposed to be a relaxing vacation for the Kappes family. But just days into the trip, Kappes received an alarming call. His home had been burglarized.

TMJ4 Steve Kappes and his dog Kilo



“Disconcerting, because you don’t have a lot of control over anything—because you’re not even there,” Steve explained.

The break-in took place around noon on April 2. According to a police warrant, 42-year-old Joseph Levenhagen smashed through a back window, ransacked the house, and left with jewelry, keepsakes, and family mementos. Steve believes their dog, Kilo, may have been deliberately distracted to make the crime easier.

TMJ4 42-year-old Joseph Levenhagen



“I’m just amazed that this guy would come in here with this dog barking—throw treats on the ground so he would leave him alone,” Steve said.

Thanks to the efforts of Brookfield and New Berlin police, Levenhagen was already under surveillance. Police watched as he returned to a red Chevy Impala parked in Klode Park, carrying a bag he hadn't left with.

“He took a lot of my wife’s jewelry—necklaces, bracelets, Special things we’ve bought her, jewelry from Italy, You can’t replace that stuff,” Steve said.

As Levenhagen returned to his car, police moved in to arrest him. But he managed to escape, and the chase ended with a crash into a utility pole near 12th and Finn. Although he fled the scene, the items he left behind told a story. Police recovered dozens of stolen items, including diamond-studded earrings, a rosary necklace, and a mug charm engraved with the name “Alison.”

Watch: Whitefish Bay man relieved to get belongings back after burglary

Suspect still on the run after stealing family keepsakes in Whitefish Bay burglary

“We don’t know exactly when we’ll get it back. They have to put out a warrant, and there are multiple jurisdictions involved, so it may take some time,” Steve said.

Levenhagen has a criminal history and is currently out on bond for other burglary charges. He is also under investigation for at least three more break-ins in Waukesha County.

“I think it’s a bittersweet thing. Nobody wants to see their house broken into and their space violated, but I think the police have done a good job. The main thing is nobody was hurt—including Kilo,” Steve reflected.

While it’s still uncertain when Steve will get the rest of his family’s belongings back, he is relieved that some of the most meaningful items from his family’s past are on their way home. Levenhagen has not yet been charged in this particular case and remains on the run. The investigation is still ongoing.

