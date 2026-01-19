Whitefish Bay Church honors MLK legacy with community service day

MILWAUKEE — Bay Shore Lutheran Church will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its 4th annual service event on Monday, bringing together volunteers to serve the Milwaukee community.

I had the chance to preview this meaningful event live on Monday morning on TMJ4 News Today, and the church is opening its doors to the public for a day of giving back.

The service event runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, located at 1200 E. Hampton Road in Whitefish Bay. Community members can sign up in advance or simply stop by to participate.

Volunteers will work on several projects designed to help those in need throughout Milwaukee. The church plans to assemble 1,500 sandwiches for distribution by Just One More Ministry to homeless individuals throughout the Milwaukee community.

Participants will also create personal care kits for distribution through Street Angels, a mobile outreach program that assists neighbors without homes in Milwaukee County.

Other volunteer activities include sewing kits for Lutheran World Relief and baby care kits for Hephatha Lutheran Church. Volunteers will handwrite letters of thanks and encouragement to veterans through Operation Gratitude, which sends correspondence to deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, wounded heroes, and first responders nationwide.

Community members can participate in sandwich-making, letter-writing, and card signing, as well as drop off mitten and hat donations during the event hours.

