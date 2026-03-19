The third-seeded Whitefish Bay Boys Basketball Team will open tournament play against second-seeded West Salem on Friday in Madison. The Blue Dukes are just two games away from bringing back the gold ball for the first time since 2011.

Head Coach Ryan Fiet said the team's chemistry has put them in the position they are in now.

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"Simply put, it’s a group of friends that love to play basketball together," Fiet said. "They’ve been playing together forever, including AAU junior Dukes. They’ve been such a tight-knit group for such a long time that it just shows on the floor. It’s not just X’s and O’s, they read each other on the floor."

Shooting guard and point guard Colin Julien is the star of the show and was named first-team all-conference this season.

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"For me, probably my three-point shooting. The way I facilitate, and my teammates have a positive attitude throughout the game, lifts our spirits even when we go down," Julien said. "Everything has been going well for me this year."

Watch: Whitefish Bay Boys Basketball Team heads to Madison seeking their first gold ball championship since 2011

Whitefish Bay Boys Basketball Team heads to Madison seeking their first gold ball since 2011

The team understands how they need to play to win the championship.

"I think just playing like ourselves," point guard Marcus Webb said. "Like, not try and doing anything different than we’ve been playing the whole season. Just keep being ourselves, keep playing the way we are, and listen to our coach, and I think we’ll get it done."

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Guard Mace Miskel said the team is ready to embrace the opportunity.

"It’s definitely a special moment, a big moment for us as a program," Miskel said. "But we’re not shying away from it. We’re going to embrace the moment, and we’re going to go out there and do our thing."

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