WHITEFISH BAY, WI — The Whitefish Bay Village Board has approved a new pickleball schedule at Klode Park after years of debate between neighbors who say the sport creates too much noise and players who want to keep access to the courts.

The new schedule takes effect May 1.

Neighbors closest to the park have long complained about the noise pickleball generates. Steve Kappes, who lives near Klode Park, said residents near the park want the sport removed entirely.

"The neighbors feel like this is a significant quality of life issue, and truth be known, we would like pickleball gone completely," Kappes said.

Pickleball players pushed back, arguing they should not lose access to a public park.

Watch: Whitefish Bay approves new pickleball schedule at Klode Park amid noise complaints from neighbors

Neighbors near Klode Park complain about pickleball noise

"I like to play there on the weekend with my family and with my friends, and I don't want to be told that I can't go and use a public park, the part of the park I use on a Sunday," a Whitefish Bay neighbor said.

The approved schedule varies by day. On Mondays, courts are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesdays and Fridays, there are two sessions: a morning session from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and an evening session from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursdays and Saturdays, courts are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The courts will be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

A simpler winter schedule runs from mid-October through the end of April, with courts open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Most attendees and village trustees at the meeting acknowledged that the schedule is confusing.

To enforce the new hours, the village discussed adding magnetic locks to the court gates, which could cost between $18,000 and $25,000. Officials also could use a community service officer check the courts at closing time and add more signage.

While no one expressed complete satisfaction with the schedule, the village manager plans to continue discussions with stakeholders to assess progress shortly after the changes take effect.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

