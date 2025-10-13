Where to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in Milwaukee on Monday

MILWWAUKEE — Milwaukee will mark Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday with a day of cultural programming that coincides with the fourth annual Indigenous Biz Con, a two-day business conference.

Indigenous Peoples' Day was first recognized in 1989 in South Dakota. Wisconsin officially recognized the day in 2019, and the first presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day was issued in 2021.

Indigenous Biz Con

Organized by Indigenous Business Group, Indigenous Biz Con brings together Native and non‑Native business owners for continued education, breakout sessions and practical workshops on access to capital, marketing and business operations. The two-day, operator-run gathering features an Indigenous vendor market showcasing artisans and entrepreneurs, dedicated networking time and an Indigenous Peoples' Day gala and celebration.

Milwaukee Public Museum

Milwaukee Public Museum will host an Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on the museum’s second floor from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ho-Chunk drum group Little Priest will perform with dancers who will showcase a variety of powwow dance styles, and México Indígena will present drumming and dance native to the Aztecs.

Museum curators and educators will be on the exhibit floors throughout the day to discuss Indigenous collections, exhibits and initiatives and to offer hands-on learning opportunities.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Hoan Bridge lighting

Potawatomi Casino Hotel will honor Native American history and culture Oct. 13 with video displays of Native American dancers across the property, highlighting the pageantry and symbolism of traditional dances.

That evening, the Hoan Bridge will be illuminated in red, yellow, black and white — the colors of the traditional medicine wheel, which hold varied meanings for different tribes, including the four seasons or the four cardinal directions.

