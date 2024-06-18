What's next in MPS' search for a Superintendent?

MILWAUKEE — As multiple financial deadlines loom over the state's largest public school district, the search to find a new superintendent continues.

Now-former MPS Superintendent, Keith Posley, is officially out of the post on June 30 after resigning earlier this month. In the meantime, Eduardo Galvan, the Southwest Regional Superintendent, is taking over the day-to-day operations as Acting Superintendent.

In a Monday night special board meeting, the Milwaukee Public School board of directors finalized Galvan's administrative duties during his time in the interim role. That includes giving him the ability to hire new employees, as the MPS financial office has over 12 vacancies— though any new worker would still need to be approved by the board.

There's no telling how long Galvan will be in this position until they hire a long-term interim superintendent.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors (MBSD) say they hope to have a list of long-term interim Superintendent candidates by the end of June and an interim official in place before the start of next school year. MBSD says a permanent Superintendent won't be hired until the summer of 2025.

