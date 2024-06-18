Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

What's next in MPS' search for a Superintendent?

Eduardo Galvan, the current Southwest Regional Superintendent, is slated to temporarily fill Keith Posley's shoes after he resigned from his post at the beginning of this month.
Posted at 10:11 PM, Jun 17, 2024

MILWAUKEE — As multiple financial deadlines loom over the state's largest public school district, the search to find a new superintendent continues.

Now-former MPS Superintendent, Keith Posley, is officially out of the post on June 30 after resigning earlier this month. In the meantime, Eduardo Galvan, the Southwest Regional Superintendent, is taking over the day-to-day operations as Acting Superintendent.

In a Monday night special board meeting, the Milwaukee Public School board of directors finalized Galvan's administrative duties during his time in the interim role. That includes giving him the ability to hire new employees, as the MPS financial office has over 12 vacancies— though any new worker would still need to be approved by the board.

There's no telling how long Galvan will be in this position until they hire a long-term interim superintendent.

The Milwaukee Board of School Directors (MBSD) say they hope to have a list of long-term interim Superintendent candidates by the end of June and an interim official in place before the start of next school year. MBSD says a permanent Superintendent won't be hired until the summer of 2025.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo