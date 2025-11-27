What to know about Lakefront Brewery's Black Friday 2025

MILWAUKEE — A yearlong planning process culminates in Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday, one of Southeast Wisconsin’s biggest beer-release events.

“We typically start discussing next year’s Black Friday beer shortly after the current one,” said Luther Paul, Lakefront’s head brewer. “These beers need several months to age properly in barrels; it’s a year-round labor of love creating the finest liquid we can for those who make the trek to see us that day.”

Attendees often line up as early as the night before to try to secure their desired allotment of Black Friday beer.

Lakefront will offer Black Friday burritos and coffee from its food truck starting at 6 a.m. Friday. Co-founders Russ and Jim Klisch will open the brewery at 8 a.m. for beer sales.

“It’s one of my favorite moments of the year,” said Russ Klisch, the brewery’s president. “The excitement outside our doors is undeniable; you have to experience it.”

Lakefront will offer four rare 2025 Black Friday beers to take home:



2025 Black Friday™ Imperial Stout Aged in Great Lakes Distillery’s Still & Oak Black Friday Straight Whiskey Barrels. Sold for $20 each plus tax.



2025 Black Friday™ Triple Black IPA Dry-Hopped with Cascade, Citra, Centennial, and Chinook Hops. Sold for $15 each plus tax.



2025 Black Friday™ Wheatwine Ale Aged in Brandy Barrels. Sold for $20 each plus tax.



2025 Black Friday™ Imperial Coffee & Cacao Nib Stout Aged in Great Lakes Distillery’s Still & Oak Black Friday Straight Whiskey Barrels. Sold for $25 each plus tax.

All varieties will be packaged in colorful 19.2-ounce cans and placed in distinctive individual boxes. There is no limit on how many an individual may buy. All 2025 Black Friday beers will be available for sampling at the bar while supplies last. The gift shop will be open with exclusive Black Friday items and other seasonal apparel.

A collectible wrapped pint glass will be free with the purchase of at least four Black Friday cans.

For the third year, Lakefront will hold its Warm Hearts Community Coat Drive benefiting students at George Washington Carver Elementary School. Guests who donate a laundered, gently used coat suitable for youth ages 3 to 14 will receive one bottle or can of a retro Black Friday beer. Donors may give additional coats; the maximum is two bottles or cans per donor, and donors must be 21 or older to receive alcohol. Coats will be accepted at the brewery’s discretion to ensure they are immediately wearable.

The brewery encourages donors to bring colorful, youth-appropriate coats, especially for girls and young teens. Gloves, hats and other winter gear also will be accepted. All week, customers can round up their bill to donate to the school.

