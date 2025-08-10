What to do with unuseable Wisconsin State Fair tickets from Sunday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Historic flooding in Milwaukee County led to the Wisconsin State Fair abruptly coming to a close Saturday night and not reopening for it's final day on Saturday.

For those who have unused tickets from Saturday night or Sunday, fair officials have provided an update on what to do.

All unused Sunday admission tickets, Original Cream Puff vouchers, Bargain Book vouchers, Wonderfair Wheel vouchers, SpinCity 50-Ticket Pack vouncers and SpinCity Any Day Wristband vouchers can be exchanged for equivalent 2026 Wisconsin State Fair vouchers.

Exchanges will be fulfilled in mid-September. Exact dates, times and locations will be announced at a later time. Fairgoers should hold onto tickets or vouchers.

Parking Passes for Sunday purchased through Etix will automatically be refunded within 7 to 14 days.

Tickets for entertainment including Saturday's Lynyrd Skynyrd concert, Sunday's "Happy Together" Tour concert and Cirque at the Fair VIP passes for Sunday will also be refunded through Etix. Those who purchased tickets using cash can visit the Ticket Office during regular business hours to receive a refund. Purchasers must have the original tickets and an ID for in-person refunds.

SpinCity credits purchased during the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair can be used during the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair; however, any 2024 SpinCity credits will not be able to be used during the 2026 State Fair.

More information and updates will be available at the Wisconsin State Fair website.

