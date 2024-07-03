'What do we know? Not much': Downtown resident and restaurant managers hoping for more RNC details

MILWAUKEE — Despite all of the work that is happening inside of Fiserv Forum for the Republican National Convention, many local businesses and residents who live in the area say there are still many unknowns.

"What do we know? Not much,” downtown resident, Chris Trebatoski said.

Trebatoski lives on the edge of the RNC security perimeter along the river downtown.

"The river is closed. There's ten feet off my back deck to the river okay. Can we use it? Can we not? I don't know,” Trebatoski said.

He will be walking to work during the convention. However, he still has many questions that revolve around road closures.

"There's information that could be shared and for some reason has not been,” Trebatoski said.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee stopped by many restaurants and bars downtown near Fiserv and managers told her there are a lot of questions still. Many are worried about restricted parking for customers and bookings.

"The local restaurants are worried because they're not booked,” Trebatoski said.

Milwaukee Area Technical College is avoiding the situation altogether. They told Lee that summer classes are either moving online or to another campus.

Meanwhile, construction crews are hard at work inside Fiserv.

"We are on track, we're on schedule so far so we're feeling good,” Deputy Communications Director for the RNC, Kush Desai said.

With less than two weeks to go, there is still much to be done to the stage and floor where the delegates will sit.

"We still have to finish out our stage you can kind of see behind me. Finish building out the rest of Fiserv, the media booths, and media suites for you folks. And just getting things ready for our guests. I mean we're going to have 50,000 guests in town,” Desai explained.

Downtown will be buzzing with people. The city will be rolling out major parking restrictions that could start as soon as this Friday. The final parking plan has yet to be released.

