What Bucks fans are saying about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new role in prediction market

MILWAUKEE — Outside Fiserv Forum on Friday night, Milwaukee Bucks fans were talking about more than basketball.

Fans arriving for the game reacted to news that Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined Kalshi as a shareholder, marking a new off-court business move for the Bucks star.

Kalshi says it is a federally regulated prediction market where users trade yes-or-no predictions on real-world events. The company is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to its website.

Reaction among fans outside the arena was mixed.

“I don’t know how to feel about that, because he’s always just been a straightforward hooper,” said Wakim Bryant of Milwaukee. “It might raise some heads, but when Giannis is on the court, I don’t think it has anything to do with betting.”

TMJ4 News Wakim Bryant

The announcement came one day after the NBA trade deadline passed and after Antetokounmpo indicated he plans to remain in Milwaukee, according to TMJ4 reporting.

Kalshi states that Antetokounmpo is barred from trading on any NBA-related markets, citing rules designed to prevent insider trading and market manipulation.

As a shareholder, Antetokounmpo could benefit if the company grows in value, but he cannot trade on markets tied to the league in which he plays, according to the company.

Online reaction was more critical, with some social media users questioning whether active professional athletes should be involved with prediction markets at all.

Others said the reaction reflects the growing overlap between sports and business.

“I feel like that’s where the world is going now, especially in sports,” said Emilio Medina of Sheboygan. “He’s humble. He hasn’t shown any signs of that kind of behavior, and I trust him.”

TMJ4 News Emilio Medina, Aaron Myers, and Ivan Castillo

In a statement announcing the partnership, Antetokounmpo said he “likes to win” and called Kalshi “a winner,” adding that he was excited to get involved as a shareholder.

Despite the mixed response, several fans said their support for Antetokounmpo remains unchanged.

“He’s brought so much life back to this city,” said Jake Kitzerow. “Anyone else, maybe — but not Giannis. He’s here for Milwaukee, for the team, for the city.”

TMJ4 News reached out to the Milwaukee Bucks for comment regarding Antetokounmpo’s investment in Kalshi. The team declined to comment.

TMJ4 News Jake, Charlotte, Johnathan, and Tyler Kitzerow.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip