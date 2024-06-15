What are the major deadlines for MPS 'Corrective Action Plan'?

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has approved recommendations for their 'Corrective Action Plan' (CAP).

The CAP plan passed unanimously at a special board meeting Thursday.

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) threatened to withhold $166.5 million from the state unless MPS came up with a satisfactory corrective action plan (CAP).

TMJ4’s Megan Lee looked through all 29 pages to see what major deadlines are coming up.

"Most of us our going in the right direction,” MPS Board Director, Henry Leonard said.

We spoke with Leonard on Thursday about a number of topics including the CAP.

He believes this action plan is a step in the right direction. However, the detailed plan is much more than a few steps.

"I see the board really coming together at a level…there’s more urgency. I'll say it that way,” Leonard said.

He said the board is urgent to figure out the financial disaster the district is in. This comes after months of missing financial reports to DPI.

A key player in figuring out finances is a Chief Financial officer. As of this week, the district no longer has a CFO. Martha Krietzman resigned on June 12th.

According to the CAP plan, if MPS wants to get on track, the board will need to have an interim CFO plan to be completed and shared with DPI by June 21st, 2024.

There are currently multiple vacancies in the Office of Finance. The team needs to be fully staffed by July 15th.

"It's going to take a lot of effort and time and expertise to really fix this problem,” Leonard said.

Staffing the finance team is only one major task out of many. The plan also includes training for staff, working with consultants, and having clear communication with DPI.

MPS will be monitored closely under this plan through July 2026.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip