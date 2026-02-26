West Milwaukee Police investigate death of 66-year-old woman

MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the death of a woman after responding to a call on the 1700 block of South 44th Street on Tuesday morning.

Along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, the police located the victim and had attempted life saving measures but had later succumbed to their injuries.

The victim was later identified as 66-year-old Cheryl L. Jenkins by her boyfriend.

According to an initial investigation, the officers were provided with a description and identity of a suspect who was later taken into custody in the City of Milwaukee.

The West Milwaukee Police Department said that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

