West Milwaukee Police Department asks public's help finding hit-and-run suspect

WEST MILWAUKEE — The West Milwaukee Police Department (WMPD) says it is looking for a black Infiniti Q50 sedan involved in a hit-and-run Friday night near the Burnham Park neighborhood.

According to a press release from WMPD, officers responded to the intersection of Miller Park Way and W. Mitchell Street around 7:26 p.m. on March 20 for a report of a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle in the road.

The cyclist was injured due to the crash and WMPD says it believes the vehicle that hit the cyclist was a black Infiniti Q50.

The release from WMPD says that the vehicle fled the area after hitting the cyclist and was last seen traveling eastbound on W. Mitchell Street.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, WMPD asks you to call its non-emergency line at (414) 645-2151.

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