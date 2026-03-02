West Milwaukee man charged with first-degree homicide after mother found dead

WEST MILWAUKEE — A West Milwaukee man is facing first-degree intentional homicide charges after authorities say he bludgeoned his mother to death with a baseball bat.

Hayward Allen Jenkins was arrested at Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee after authorities found his mother, Cheryl Jenkins, dead in her West Milwaukee home earlier that day.

Cheryl Jenkins's fiancé called police at about 8:07 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, to report the incident, saying Hayward Jenkins had fled the scene after the attack.

Officers found Cheryl Jenkins face down with a wooden baseball bat on top of her. They also found blood on the bat and a puddle of blood around her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later confirmed she died of blunt-force trauma.

After he was taken into custody at the casino, court documents indicate Jenkins admitted to hitting his mother with the bat. In a mirandized statement, he allegedly said the two argued over silver coins and money and that he did not intend to hit his mother with the bat but thought she would stab him with scissors she was holding.

