WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A road rage incident on a West Allis street ended with a man firing three shots at another vehicle — and his own dash cam capturing everything.

In the footage, obtained by our partners at Midwest Safety, Jason Andujar can be seen driving down West Lincoln Avenue on March 11, 2024, when a grey Chevy pulled up next to him at a red light.

The interaction turned sour quickly, with Andujar saying in Spanish, "What’s the problem? Why are you talking?... Yeah, and your mother too.”

The exchange lasted about a minute before the light turned green. Andujar then pulled out a gun and fired three shots at the truck through his window before speeding off.

His front-facing dash cam also recorded him weaving in and out of traffic, illegally passing a school bus on a double-lined road, and using the bike lane to pass other vehicles, nearly hitting them.

Watch: West Allis road rage incident caught on shooter's own dash cam

West Allis police caught up with Andujar about three hours later during a traffic stop and brought him to the station for questioning.

"Did anything else happen today? Did you have any run-ins with anyone?" the detective asked.

"I want you to tell me the reason why I'm here now," Andujar said.

The detective responded: "That is why you're here."

Andujar admitted to the shooting but said he fired because he believed the other driver had a gun.

"He pulls it out, and I'm like 'Ok, we can go right here,'" Andujar said in the interrogation room.

When asked where the other driver had pulled the gun from, Andujar said, "He already had it…it must have been in his lap."

With the evidence from his own dash cam, Andujar was charged with recklessly endangering safety. A jury found him guilty in May of 2025.

He was sentenced to 4 years in prison and 3 years of supervision. He is currently serving his sentence at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

