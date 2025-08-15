Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

West Allis pub to provide free cleaning supplies to residents impacted by flooding

West Allis flood damage
TMJ4
West Allis flood damage
Posted
and last updated

WEST ALLIS — As residents in West Allis continue to clean up their property following devastating floods last weekend, a local restaurant is stepping up to help.

Brass Monkey West Allis Pub & Grill will provide free cleaning supplies to 50 households impacted by the floods. Each bag of supplies will include a spray bottle, bleach, dish soap, heavy duty trash bags, sponges, rags and a box of gloves.

The bags will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the pub located at 11904 W. Greenfield Ave. If any supplies remain after 2 p.m., the giveaway will continue at the Boar's Den after 2 p.m.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones