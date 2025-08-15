West Allis pub to provide free cleaning supplies to residents impacted by flooding

WEST ALLIS — As residents in West Allis continue to clean up their property following devastating floods last weekend, a local restaurant is stepping up to help.
Brass Monkey West Allis Pub & Grill will provide free cleaning supplies to 50 households impacted by the floods. Each bag of supplies will include a spray bottle, bleach, dish soap, heavy duty trash bags, sponges, rags and a box of gloves.
The bags will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the pub located at 11904 W. Greenfield Ave. If any supplies remain after 2 p.m., the giveaway will continue at the Boar's Den after 2 p.m.
