West Allis police officer struck by fleeing vehicle; driver, passenger in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Monday evening. The officer was not injured, according to the department.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Monday near S. 82nd Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.
Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle, which eventually crashed into another vehicle on S. 84th Street, just north of I-94.
The driver fled the scene on foot but was located in the 100 block of Honey Creek Parkway.
The passenger remained at the crash site and was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
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