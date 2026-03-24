West Allis police officer struck by fleeing vehicle; driver, passenger in custody

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis police officer was struck by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Monday evening. The officer was not injured, according to the department.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Monday near S. 82nd Street and W. Greenfield Avenue.

Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle, which eventually crashed into another vehicle on S. 84th Street, just north of I-94.

The driver fled the scene on foot but was located in the 100 block of Honey Creek Parkway.

The passenger remained at the crash site and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip