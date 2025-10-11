West Allis Police ask for public's help in finding missing 12-year-old Keymanni Moore

MILWAUKEE — The West Allis Police Department is asking for your help to find missing 12-year-old Keymanni Moore.

The department says Moore is about 5’8” tall and about 140lbs. He has dark dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Moore was last seen with wearing an orange Reese's Peanut Butter Cup t-shirt with a black sweatshirt over it, brown sweatpants and unknown shoes. He was last known to be in the area of North 15th Street and West North Ave in Milwaukee.

West Allis PD asks you to call Detective Jessica Wink at (414) 302-8092 or your local law enforcement if you know the whereabouts or have any information about Moore's location.

The West Allis Police Department's non-emergency number is (414) 302-8000.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip