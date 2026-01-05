West Allis man allegedly robbed at gunpoint while selling PS5 on Facebook Marketplace, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 25-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint and shot at while pursuing the suspect who allegedly stole his PlayStation 5 during a Facebook Marketplace meetup in West Allis, according to the West Allis Police Department.

The incident occurred on Jan. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. near South 80th Street and West Greenfield Avenue, according to police.

Police said the prospective buyer arrived at the meetup location wearing all black clothes, a black balaclava and black sunglasses. The suspect then allegedly displayed a firearm and told the seller "not to worry about payment" before taking the PlayStation and driving off.

The seller got into his car and followed the suspect's vehicle, which he described as a white sedan. While pursuing the car, the seller told police that a passenger in the suspect vehicle rolled down a window and fired one shot toward him and his vehicle before fleeing the area.

The seller was not injured and stopped following the suspect vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. Police described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 25 years old and around 6 feet tall.

