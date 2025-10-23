West Allis hosts Halloween-themed events starting Thursday

WEST ALLIS — The City of West Allis will host two Halloween-themed events this week, starting with pumpkin carving on Thursday and ending with Haunted Honey Creek on Friday. Both events take place at Honey Creek Park.

Night of the Living Gourds

Night of the Living Gourds, a pumpkin carving event, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The City will provide pumpkins for carving, carving supplies, spooky music, and warm beverages.

Enjoy food from Shorty’s Grill Cheese while carving pumpkins.

Carved pumpkins will be put on display at Haunted Honey Creek the following night. Those wanting to display their own pre-carved pumpkins at the event can drop them off during Night of the Living Gourds.

Pumpkins can be picked up after Haunted Honey Creek.

Haunted Honey Creek

Haunted Honey Creek takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. The full list of activities includes:



Hayride shuttle to and from Mount Hope Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 8633 W. Becher St. to Honey Creek Park.



Paranormal Investigators of Milwaukee (PIM) will answer paranormal inquiries, showcase tools of the trade, and share stories.



A carved jack-o-lantern display with more than 100 pumpkins.



Flashlight cemetery tours of the Honey Creek Cemetery starting at 4:30 p.m.



A movie screening of Ghostbusters. Plus, the Wisconsin Ghostbusters will be on site with Ecto-1, the iconic car from the movie.



Campfire with s’mores and ghost stories.



Live music from DJ Caleb Westphal from 4-6 p.m. and Sweet Sheiks from 6-9 p.m.



Self-guided tours of the West Allis Historical Society Museum.



Shopping from local vendors at the “Eerie Emporium” and food trucks and craft beer in the “Fear Garden.”

For more information and a list of participating vendors, visit WestAllisWI.gov/HauntedHoneyCreek.

