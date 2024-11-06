West Allis family pleads for help to find missing dog, they suspect delivery driver took her

A West Allis family suspects a delivery driver took their dog and makes an emotional plea to get her back.

Bebop is described as a friendly 11-month-old black and white American Bully.

"It's just so heartbreaking," Charlie Kiefert told TMJ4 News. "I don't know what else to do."

Kiefert shared a security video with us showing their dog approaching what looks to be a delivery driver near the front door Tuesday afternoon and then walking away with them.

At the same time, the cameras respond to motion and cut to Kiefert in the backyard walking towards the front of the house. The video does not show Bebop getting into the car. However, Kiefert says he heard the car door shut and then saw a package on their front step where Bebop would normally lounge.

"That's when I heard the car door slam. There was no dog, no Bebop, and they sat there for a minute. I tried to look, but they had tinted windows, and then they took off pretty fast," Kiefert recalled.

Since Bebop does not move quickly and the neighbors are familiar with her, Kiefert believes their dog left with the delivery driver.

West Allis Police are investigating the situation as a theft, but do not have definitive evidence yet on the culprit.

The Kiefert family has been checking with neighbors and the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission regularly with no luck so far. Kiefert tells TMJ4 that the delivery company has not been helpful.

Kiefert, his 7-year-old daughter, and his fiancee have been distraught and started preparing flyers to try and find Bebop.

"I just don't understand how somebody could take off. I understand she was loose but she's on my property. She was lying on the front porch. It's not like she was out on the street somewhere," Kiefert added.

Bebop was not microchipped yet and unfortunately, she did not have her collar on.

"She is such a blessing to us, and if anybody can help us with finding her it'll be a blessing."

If you know anything, contact West Allis Police.

