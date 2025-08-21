West Allis community rallies with backpack drive for flood-affected families

Local organizations are stepping up to help families affected by last week's historic flooding with a crucial back-to-school backpack drive, providing much-needed supplies as the new school year approaches.

Excited students and thankful parents lined the sidewalk of Novak Manor in West Allis on Wednesday for some much-needed back-to-school help from the Waukesha-based nonprofit BACS (Bikers Advocating for Child Safety).

"In the backpack we have crayons, pens, paper, notebooks — everything to start a quick backpack that every age range of kids would need," said Russ Donald, president of BACS.

The nonprofit gathered 200 book bags filled with supplies and health safety kits to distribute to West Allis residents. Russ and Jamie Donald, two members of BACS, said the event represents the heart of their mission.

"This is what we do it for. This is what our entire organization is based on — helping the children," Jamie Donald said.

The community show of support proved crucial for families like Gabrielle Ruelle's, a mother of four boys who experienced significant losses during the flooding.

"It's so important because we lost so much in the flooding because of the power outage and our food, and all these bills pile up at school time," Ruelle said.

For Ruelle, the giveaway provided a much-needed sigh of relief during a time of crisis.

"This is such a blessing. I mean, it takes so much off of me right now," she said.

Maria Medina, a mother of three, echoed the sentiment about community resilience and support making difficult times more manageable.

"It's really nice to have that help from the community and get it when times are rough," Medina said.

With every bag distributed, organizers handed out hope to Wisconsin families during their greatest time of need.

"I'm really grateful for the community to help out when we all need it," Medina said.

The volunteers said seeing the positive impact on families drives their continued efforts.

"Just to see the smiles during a time like this — it's everything we work for," Russ Donald said.

