The West Allis–West Milwaukee School District implemented an early dismissal Friday morning at West Allis Central High School after multiple anonymous threats by one person were made to police.

According to a release from the district, the decision for early dismissal was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

Watch: West Allis Central High School dismisses early after anonymous threats to police

West Allis Central High School dismisses early after anonymous threats to police

The district said the threats were made by one individual to the West Allis Police Department’s nonemergency hotline just before 9 a.m. Friday.

“The safety of students is of the utmost importance to the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District,” the district wrote in the release. “The district and police department have a strong working relationship and prepare in advance for these types of situations. We thank the students, staff and families for their cooperation in making sure everyone stays safe during this unfortunate incident. We thank our students, families and staff for their cooperation and understanding.”

No additional information was provided about the investigation or whether any arrests were made.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip