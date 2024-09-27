MILWAUKEE — It’s been nearly ten months, and there is still no clear timeline on school resource officers (SROs) in Milwaukee Public Schools.

The topic of SROs was on Thursday night’s MPS board agenda. However, it was discussed behind closed doors.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked President Marva Herndon to provide an update on the SRO plan before the board went into a closed session.

“We're going into a meeting now, and we have an extensive agenda. We aren't prepared to do that at the present time,” Herndon said.

State law mandates that Milwaukee Public Schools have 25 school resource officers in place by Jan. 1, 2024.

The City of Milwaukee recently started adding more pressure for officers to return to schools, and the state continues to urge the school district to comply.

"I have been very clear with Milwaukee Public Schools that they need to implement the SRO law—I mean, it's law. They have been told they need to do it," State Superintendent Jill Underly said.

Watch: 'We're waiting': TMJ4 presses MPS Board President for update on SRO plan

Underly told TMJ4 she has tried to be understanding because of the recent crisis at MPS.

"I have been patient, you know, giving them some grace. They have had new leadership, and it was something—in all fairness—that the previous leadership and administration should have done," Underly said.

The district released a statement nearly two weeks ago saying it had reached an agreement with the Milwaukee Police Department. However, the Milwaukee City Attorney refuted that claim.

Here is the full transcription between Lee and MPS Board President Marva Herndon:

Megan Lee: We’re just looking for an update from you guys because its been 10 months.

Marva: Not at this present time.

Megan Lee: When can we expect an update on SROs considering it is state law that you guys have SROs. Marva: We’re going into a meeting now and we have an extensive agenda. And we aren’t prepared to do that at the present time.

Megan Lee: Could you do it after? Can you do it tomorrow?

Marva: We’re waiting to get the appropriate information.

Megan Lee: Ok.

Marva: That’s the best I have.

Megan Lee: Are you happy with the status of your SRO plan or program?

Marva: No comment

Late Thursday night, a spokesperson with MPS sent this statement:

"MPS remains ready to implement an SRO program as soon as officers are available. Discussions are underway to advance the final implementation of the program. MPS is committed to reaching a consensus that will support the successful implementation of Act 12 in a manner that is sustainable and mutually beneficial. The timeframe to have the program in place is dependent on when fully trained officers will be available to the district. The board may go into closed session to discuss crime prevention and detention strategies and negotiation strategies."

