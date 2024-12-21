'We're losing something really really special': Victor's Nightclub to close its doors in 2025

MILWAUKEE — Victor’s Nightclub on Milwaukee’s east side will close its doors for good on New Year’s Day.

The bar has been a popular spot for 60 years.

"It is such an icon place,” longtime customer, Maggie O’Rourke said.

O'Rourke has frequented Victor’s for decades.

"You just walk into the place, and you feel like you're at home,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke sits at the bar at Victor’s, she's taken back to the times in her 20s when she would dance the night away in this very same bar.

"It's just a magical place,” she said.

A magic that will be missed by many.

"We're losing something really really special,” O’Rourke said.

A special place that was started by Victor Jones in 1965.

"We have been very blessed that we've been busy enough to stay open for 60 years,” Vic Jones said.

Vic and his brothers Jim and John didn't take the decision to close lightly.

"We're getting older and the times have changed and it's time for us to enjoy ourselves a little bit,” Vic explained.

Vic and his brothers were practically raised at Victor’s.

"My grandmother used to cook here. So, John and I did dishes and made salads. We grew up in this business,” he recounted.

Gratitude for their parents and the city of Milwaukee is a common feeling, as this chapter comes to an end for the Jones family.

Victor’s will have one last 24-hour New Year’s Eve party. It will start at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and run until 4 p.m. on Jan. 1.

