'We're about to clean house': Group announces recall effort for four MPS board members

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee community members started a group called “MPS School Board Recall Collaborative.” This comes after the recent financial crisis within Milwaukee Public Schools.

"We are community members who are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” community advocate, Nicole Johnson said.

Johnson is just one of many joining in on a collaborative effort to recall several school board members.

The group is trying to recall four board members:

President Marva Herndon, Erika Siemsen, Jilly Gokalgandhi, and Missy Zombor.

"They asked us to dig deeper into our pockets for a school district and a board of elected leaders that have been irresponsibly managing our funding,” MPS School Board Recall Collaborative leader, Dr. Tamika Johnson said.

TMJ4 News Dr. Tamika Johnson is one of the leaders of the recall.

The group referenced the $252 million referendum that was passed in April. The referendum came at a time when the public was unaware the district was already months behind on mandatory reports to the state.

"And we're about to clean house,” community advocate, Elizabeth Brown said.

TMJ4 News Elizabeth Brown is another leader in the recall effort.

The group says they are in the early stages of the recall.

“We are asking for the school board members that have been named that we want to recall to go ahead and resign. Make this easier for the public. Make this easier for us to get back to the business of educating our kids. We can’t do that if they are in the way,” Nicole Johnson said.

These community leaders are concerned about the district's finances and the impact in the classroom.

"It’s about our children. They are failing. If one is failing then we are all failing,” Dr. Johnson said.

"Where is the money? Where did it go?” Linetta Alexander asked.

Information from the Department of Public Instruction shows a projected amount of $166 million due to MPS on June 17 is in jeopardy if the district cannot set a path to address the issues.

"All of this essential information being hidden from the public was the ultimate betrayal and manipulation,” Dr. Johnson said.

Outrage and anger are now fueling community action.

"When we talk about leadership…these are the real leaders,” Brown said.

