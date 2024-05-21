Wellpoint Care Network Campus gets a major upgrade

MILWAUKEE — Wellpoint Care Network kicked off a green stormwater infrastructure project on Tuesday, May 21. It's part of the multi-year initiative to transform its 18-acre campus into a neighborhood where families, neighbors, and community partners can connect, collaborate, and care for one another.

The project aims to capture at least 1 million gallons of stormwater and includes constructed wetlands, bioswales, and native landscaping. I spoke to the president of Wellpoint Care Network, Ann Leinfelder Grove.

TMJ4 News Wellpoint Care Network infrastructure Project Rendering.

“The benefit of this massive project is that it will be able to absorb rainwater during heavy rains, helping prevent flooding in the neighborhood and reducing the likelihood of stormwater overflowing into the storage district tunnels,” said Leinfelder Grove.

TMJ4 News Ann Leinfelder Grove. President CEO of Wellpoint Care Network says the green stormwater infrastructure will be able to absorb rain water in heavy rain reducing the risk of overflowing in the sewer system. The project will also include a place for neighbors to connect, walk around, and take care of each other.

The entire project includes improvements to the existing building, including a state-of-the-art mental health clinic, a community social hall, a trauma-informed care training center, and a redevelopment of the grounds surrounding the building.

TMJ4 News Wellpoint Care Network infrastructure Project Rendering.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Alderman of District 5 Lamont Westmoreland, WellPoint Care CEO Ann Leinfelder Grove, and Fresh Coast Protection Partnership Market Director Kurt Farrell gave brief remarks in support of the project.

"We’re in the middle of a multiyear, multi-phase construction project, renovating our 1955 building to become modern and serve as a community anchor in our neighborhood for service delivery," she goes on to say. "We have a large mental health clinic here where we do training, share our space with community organizations and elected officials, including MPD, serving as a place on this side of town where people can come and engage with each other.”

The green stormwater infrastructure project is set to be completed by Oct. 2024.

