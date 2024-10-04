Weekend health fairs offer free screenings, wellness resources, and family support

It's a wellness weekend in Milwaukee, packed with family-friendly, community events that are free for local residents. The Running Rebels' East Capitol location is hosting the Harvest of Wellness Health Fair on Saturday morning, aimed at promoting healthier living in the Milwaukee community and providing access to vital health services—all at no cost.

"We want to raise awareness. We want to let people know there are things we can do as a community to be healthy," said Dawn Barnett, co-executive director of Running Rebels.

The health fair will feature kidney screenings with an on-site nephrologist, hearing checks, prostate screenings, and COVID-19 and flu vaccinations. Barnett emphasized the importance of offering these services for free, saying, "We absolutely need greater access to healthcare and health education."

In addition to medical screenings, the fair will provide free massages, art therapy, healthy food workshops, and prizes for participants. Attendees will also hear inspiring personal stories. "We hope these stories will inspire and motivate us to take better care of our health," Barnett added.

Across town at the Life Center on Brown Deer Road, Pastor Mario Dickens and Bishop Micaiah Young Sr. are preparing for the Manifest Health Fair, which aims to address the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of the community.

"The church can't just be there for your salvation; we have to be there for the whole person," said Pastor Dickens. "They're going to see real doctors and real mental health professionals."

The Manifest Health Fair will offer a variety of services, including car seats for single fathers, legal assistance for felons, and job search information. "This will bring awareness to them and point them in the right direction for treatment," said Bishop Young Sr.

Pastor Dickens stressed that the event is open to everyone. "We’re promoting this to the entire community. This conference is for the whole family," he said.

Pastor Mario Dickens is one of the hosts of the MANiFest Community Health Fair this Saturday from 11am-3pm at 8265 W. Brown Deer Rd. at The Life Center.

“Our community really needs events like these,” Barnett concluded.

For more details on both community health fairs, see the flyers below.

