‘We won’t let the shooter win’: Milwaukee family launches anti-violence initiative after brother killed

MILWAUKEE — The family of 48-year-old Latroy Harris, who was shot and killed in Milwaukee last month, is hoping to launch an initiative aimed at reducing gun violence.

According to Milwaukee police, the shooting happened just after midnight on Dec. 15 near 74th Street and Villard Avenue.

Harris and a 33-year-old man were shot. Police say the 33-year-old survived, but Harris died at a hospital.

“I know he was shot 15 times… which is overkill,” Harris’ brother, Monte Mabra, said.

Latroy Harris and sister Tajawa Rich. Latroy Harris

The loss remains difficult for Harris’ family to process.

“You don’t expect these family members that are so present and active to one day just be gone. You just have to accept I’ll never see them again,” said his nephew, Artajia Rich at a memorial Sunday night.

"He was a foundational member of our family."

In response, Mabra, founder of Voice of the Fatherless Child, is now leading the “I Will Not Die to Gun Violence” initiative in Harris’ name.

The proposal calls for a 20-week, court-ordered education program for adults and teens involved in gun cases, focusing on gun violence awareness, challenging harmful social norms, and teaching conflict resolution.

“We don’t want the shooter to win,” Mabra said. “So we’re going to find a way — through this initiative — to allow Latroy to live forever.”

TMJ4 News Monte Mabra

While the initiative is only just beginning, Mabra hopes to take it all the way to the city.

“It’s spiraling out of control,” Mabra said. “And I think it starts with us — the community — teaching our kids about gun violence and about taking a life you can’t give back.”

Mabra described Harris as a brother, a protector, and loyal.

“It’s really beautiful — our way to make sure his name is alive,” Harris’ sister, Tajawa Rich said.

TMJ4 News Tajawa Rich and Artajia Rich

“If we save one life, it’s worth it. If we save two lives, it’s outstanding. If it’s three, we’re on a roll,” Mabra said.

Harris’ family says there have been no arrests yet. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

