"We want to know what's going on": Parents react to MPS superintendent's resignation

Keith Posley has resigned as superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools following an hours-long special meeting.

Many parents and community members woke up to the news of Posley’s resignation after the meeting carried on late into the night on Monday.

“If they aren’t taking it seriously now then I don’t know what else to say,” said Nathaniel Haack, MPS Parent.

TMJ4 Nathaniel Haack is worried about what the future looks like for MPS.

David Metro and Nathaniel Haack are both parents within the Milwaukee Public School District. They shared where their minds are now as they’re processing the school board of directors unanimous decision to accept Posley’s resignation, and what it means for the future of MPS and their children.

“Well there’s always a lot of feelings when leadership switches over,” said Haack. “I really hope that MPS takes this opportunity seriously, not just for a change in superintendent because that’s just one person, but to rethink the whole structure and how they’ll manage going forward.”

“You know, I think, like all Milwaukee residents, we want transparency,” said Metro. “We want to know what’s going on.”

TMJ4 David Metro wants to see more transparency out of the Milwaukee Public School district.

Similar frustrations rang out in a school board room Monday night. It was packed full of community member and elected officials in Milwaukee. Many said the lack of transparency is a long-standing issue within MPS.

“You know taxpayers, teachers and the principals and everybody needs access to that information,” said Metro.

The Department of Public Instructions says the district failed to provide key financial reports dating back several months.

The error could cost MPS “significant reduction” in state general aid payments next year and many are especially frustrated with the timing of it all. The financial mess came to light just weeks after voters approved a $250 million referendum.

“There was no good time to announce it,” said David. “If the DPI would have done it right before the election then it would have swayed the election and if they did it right after people are upset that it didn't sway the election so it just is what it is.”

Posley will remain in office for another month and in the meantime parents are left questioning their previous support.

“For all of us who voted yes, me being one of them, it’s just very concerning and Milwaukee Public School needs to do better,” said Nathaniel.

The big question now is what happens next. The district still has to approve a budget for the next school year and the deadline is at the end of the month.

