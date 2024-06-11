'We want to give back to the community': South Milwaukee school dreams up big future for Everbrite site

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — In May, we told you the story of a local elementary school using an empty property to dream up a big future.

The vacant lot that was formerly known as the Everbrite site sits across the way from Lakeview Elementary School in South Milwaukee.

Rather than simply ignore it, teachers and students like Kristen Mortier and Besim Fejzoski decided to bring it directly into the classroom.

“It has allowed students to envision possibilities for their future that they may never have ever considered before,” said Mortier.

Those dreams can be seen in every corner of Lakeview’s library as the students gather to showcase their ideas to their fellow classmates and families.

From large-scale models of a homeless shelter that could sit on the grounds to interactive presentations that explain a long-term plan for the community, Mortier says she is already seeing the benefits go beyond the grade.

“It's not even just about our urban development project and the planning. It's actually gone beyond that into something that they’re interested in, that they’ll carry with them long-term,” said Mortier.

Fifth grader Fejzoski says he was inspired to build a neighborhood food market in the empty lot after hearing from city leaders about what residents are asking for.

“The South Milwaukee City Council said we’re going into a food desert so that’s what pushed me to suggest it, to give back to the community,” said Fejzoski.

As the school year comes to an end, Mortier says she hopes this is the start of getting students to pay attention to their fellow neighbors and leave a positive impact behind.

“This is bigger than us and we can think bigger than us and we think about our community and supporting our community,” said Mortier.

